Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

District roundup: Seton Hill baseball wins tourney game, softball loses at regional

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Redshirt junior outfielder Colton Carney drove in eight runs, and Seton Hill rolled to a 19-8 victory against Bloomsburg on Thursday in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament at Point Stadium in Johnstown.

Carney went 4 for 5 with a home run and triple. Senior designated hitter Mark Colella went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two doubles for Seton Hill (29-20).

It was the second consecutive day Seton Hill defeated a team from the East Division. The Griffins knocked off West Charter on Wednesday.

The Griffins jumped out to a 5-0 led in the first inning only to see Bloomsburg (30-17) tie the score in the second. A four-run third inning gave the Griffins the lead for good.

In other action, Slippery Rock stayed alive by defeating West Chester, 14-4, and Shippensburg knocked Gannon out of the tournament 8-2.

Millersville and Mercyhurst were scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but rain and thunderstorms pushed the game back.

Softball

Gannon (30-12) scored seven runs in the second inning and rallied to defeat Seton Hill, 10-1, in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional at West Virginia Wesleyan.

West Virginia State (35-20) stunned No. 2 West Virginia Wesleyan (40-13), 4-2.

Seton Hill (23-15) will face West Virginia Wesleyan in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Gannon and West Virginia State play at 11 a.m.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me