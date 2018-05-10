District roundup: Seton Hill baseball wins tourney game, softball loses at regional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Redshirt junior outfielder Colton Carney drove in eight runs, and Seton Hill rolled to a 19-8 victory against Bloomsburg on Thursday in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament at Point Stadium in Johnstown.

Carney went 4 for 5 with a home run and triple. Senior designated hitter Mark Colella went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two doubles for Seton Hill (29-20).

It was the second consecutive day Seton Hill defeated a team from the East Division. The Griffins knocked off West Charter on Wednesday.

The Griffins jumped out to a 5-0 led in the first inning only to see Bloomsburg (30-17) tie the score in the second. A four-run third inning gave the Griffins the lead for good.

In other action, Slippery Rock stayed alive by defeating West Chester, 14-4, and Shippensburg knocked Gannon out of the tournament 8-2.

Millersville and Mercyhurst were scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but rain and thunderstorms pushed the game back.

Softball

Gannon (30-12) scored seven runs in the second inning and rallied to defeat Seton Hill, 10-1, in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional at West Virginia Wesleyan.

West Virginia State (35-20) stunned No. 2 West Virginia Wesleyan (40-13), 4-2.

Seton Hill (23-15) will face West Virginia Wesleyan in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Gannon and West Virginia State play at 11 a.m.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter Schofield_Trib.