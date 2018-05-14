Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

A-K Valley campus clippings: Deer Lakes grads help Gannon softball keep winning

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, May 14, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Gannon outfielder Maria Taliani takes a lead off second base during a game in the 2018 season.
Gannon University athletics
Gannon outfielder Maria Taliani takes a lead off second base during a game in the 2018 season.
Gannon outfielder Rachel Tanilli winds up to throw during a game in the 2018 season.
Gannon University athletics
Gannon outfielder Rachel Tanilli winds up to throw during a game in the 2018 season.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Maria Taliani and Rachel Tanilli keep hitting, and Gannon keeps winning.

The sophomore outfielders, both Deer Lakes graduates, helped Gannon win the Atlantic Regional 2 championship Saturday, with a Taliani home run helping the Golden Knights overcome a three-run deficit.

Taliani's two-out, solo home run tied the score in the seventh inning, sending the game to extra innings, where Gannon won in the ninth on a two-run homer.

The former Deer Lakes teammates hit throughout Gannon's four-game run at the tournament, including clubbing back-to-back homers in a win over West Virginia State. Tanilli went 5 for 12 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs, extending her hitting streak to seven games. Taliani went 4 for 14 with a double, two homers, five runs and three RBIs.

Gannon advanced to the Atlantic Super Regional later this week, where the Golden Knights will open against West Chester.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Jordan Seneca (Plum) helped the Red Flash win their second consecutive Northeast Conference tournament championship. Seneca went 2 for 9 with a homer, four runs and two RBIs in St. Francis' three games. The Red Flash completed an undefeated NEC season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

St. Vincent

Freshman Shae Robson (Deer Lakes) was named to the Presidents' Athletic Conference's all-tournament team. She was 3 for 8 with a double and an RBI in the Bearcats' three games at the tournament and finished the year with a .342 average, three doubles and six RBIs.

Baseball

Fairmont State

Junior Greg Yaksich (Fox Chapel) was named All-Mountain East Conference honorable mention. The outfielder hit .336 with five doubles, three homers, 32 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Lock Haven

Redshirt junior Nick Stotler (Plum) was named to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference second team. The outfielder, a Coker transfer, led the Bald Eagles in batting average (.393), hits (57) and total bases and added 10 doubles, seven homers and 37 RBIs.

Penn State Behrend

Senior Brandon Smail (Kiski Area) pitched 3 23 innings in relief in the Lions' 8-3 loss to Pitt-Greensburg in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament. Smail allowed one run on five hits, walking two and striking out three. He finished the year 4-1 with a 4.60 ERA.

Thiel

Senior Zach Hudecek (Deer Lakes) hit his seventh homer of the season, a solo shot, in the Tomcats' 4-3 loss to Thomas More in the opening round of the PAC Tournament. Hudecek finished the tournament 2 for 8 as Thiel bowed out in two games.

Washington and Jefferson

Senior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) matched his career high with five hits in an 8-1 win in an elimination game during the PAC tournament. Sciullo doubled, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice. In the Presidents' five games at the tournament, where they lost in the championship to Thomas More, Sciullo went 10 for 22.

Men's golf

Gannon

Senior Matt Barto (Leechburg) tied for 58th place at the NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Regional at The Resort at Glade Springs. Barto carded rounds of 77, 77 and 78 to finish 16-over par. He shot in the 70s in all 21 of his rounds this spring.

