Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

La Roche wins 5th straight AMCC title

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
La Roche freshman Dylan Urban (Gateway) scored the winning run in Game 1 and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in Game 2 as the Redhawks swept Alfred State on Saturday.
La Roche athletics
La Roche freshman Dylan Urban (Gateway) scored the winning run in Game 1 and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in Game 2 as the Redhawks swept Alfred State on Saturday.

Updated 2 hours ago

They're calling it a dynasty in McCandless.

The La Roche College baseball team made it five straight Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championships with a 7-3 victory Saturday over visiting Pitt-Greensburg.

That also is six titles in seven years for the Redhawks (34-8-1), who advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The team's outfield produced in a big way as freshman Dylan Urban (Gateway), junior Jordan Spina (Washington) and freshman Jay Novak (Laurel Highlands) combined for five hits.

Urban made his first college home run count as he smashed a grand slam to left to turn a two-run deficit into a 5-3 lead in the seventh.

Urban had five RBIs.

Sophomore second baseman Gino Quahliero (New Castle) and junior first baseman Jonathan Melendez each had two hits in the win.

Junior starting pitcher Nick Tunstall (North Catholic) held UPG to six hits and struck out seven in seven innings to improve to 7-1.

Sophomore set-up reliever Jake Seymour (Hampton) shut down the Bobcats in the eighth before senior Shame Emrich picked up his eighth save for La Roche.

Freshman first baseman Reno Rainey (Norwin) had a double and two RBIs and junior DH Tyler Holland (Baldwin) added two hits for the Bobcats (26-13), who had not reached the AMCC finals since 2014 and set a school record for wins in a season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me