La Roche wins 5th straight AMCC title

They're calling it a dynasty in McCandless.

The La Roche College baseball team made it five straight Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championships with a 7-3 victory Saturday over visiting Pitt-Greensburg.

That also is six titles in seven years for the Redhawks (34-8-1), who advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The team's outfield produced in a big way as freshman Dylan Urban (Gateway), junior Jordan Spina (Washington) and freshman Jay Novak (Laurel Highlands) combined for five hits.

Urban made his first college home run count as he smashed a grand slam to left to turn a two-run deficit into a 5-3 lead in the seventh.

Urban had five RBIs.

Sophomore second baseman Gino Quahliero (New Castle) and junior first baseman Jonathan Melendez each had two hits in the win.

Junior starting pitcher Nick Tunstall (North Catholic) held UPG to six hits and struck out seven in seven innings to improve to 7-1.

Sophomore set-up reliever Jake Seymour (Hampton) shut down the Bobcats in the eighth before senior Shame Emrich picked up his eighth save for La Roche.

Freshman first baseman Reno Rainey (Norwin) had a double and two RBIs and junior DH Tyler Holland (Baldwin) added two hits for the Bobcats (26-13), who had not reached the AMCC finals since 2014 and set a school record for wins in a season.