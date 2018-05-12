Seton Hill baseball reaches PSAC title game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill continued to pound the baseball at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament Saturday.

The Griffins (31-20) had 17 hits and got a solid performance from freshman pitcher Jared Kollar (Latrobe) in an 11-1, seven-inning 10-run-rule victory against Shippensburg at Point Stadium in Johnstown.

Seton Hill will face Millersville for the title at 8 p.m. on Saturday, weather permitting. Millersville eliminated Bloomsburg with a 6-1 victory. Shippensburg also was eliminated.

The Griffins have outscored three opponents 38-10 in the tournament.

Ryan Grieco (Franklin Regional) drove in the first two runs of the game with a single in a four-run first inning.

Shortstop Tyler Sullivan had three hits with a double and three RBIs, and Mark Colella had four hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Garret Vrbanic added three hits with a triple and double.

Kollar pitched his best game of the season, allowing six hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out two.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.