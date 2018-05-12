Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Seton Hill baseball reaches PSAC title game

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Seton Hill continued to pound the baseball at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament Saturday.

The Griffins (31-20) had 17 hits and got a solid performance from freshman pitcher Jared Kollar (Latrobe) in an 11-1, seven-inning 10-run-rule victory against Shippensburg at Point Stadium in Johnstown.

Seton Hill will face Millersville for the title at 8 p.m. on Saturday, weather permitting. Millersville eliminated Bloomsburg with a 6-1 victory. Shippensburg also was eliminated.

The Griffins have outscored three opponents 38-10 in the tournament.

Ryan Grieco (Franklin Regional) drove in the first two runs of the game with a single in a four-run first inning.

Shortstop Tyler Sullivan had three hits with a double and three RBIs, and Mark Colella had four hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Garret Vrbanic added three hits with a triple and double.

Kollar pitched his best game of the season, allowing six hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out two.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

click me