Seton Hill captures second consecutive PSAC title

Seton Hill picked a great time to start playing its best baseball of the season.

The Griffins captured their second consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title early Sunday morning, defeating Millersville, 5-1, in the championship game at Point Stadium in Johnstown.

Seton Hill (31-20) also earned the automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.

Pitchers Michael Bryja and Perry Dellavalle combined to shutdown Millersville's offense on six hits and one run. Bryja got the win and Dellavalle picked up the save. He struck out seven in three and a third innings.

Tyler Sullivan had two RBIs and two hits and Carl Turner went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Sullivan singled home Turner in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 score. The Griffins added two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to close out the scoring.

The championship game didn't until 10 p.m. after it was delayed by four and half hours by thunderstorms. It finished near 1 a.m.

Earlier in the day, pitcher Jared Kollar (Latrobe) pitched his game of the season, allowing six hits, one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts as Seton Hill eliminated Shippensburg, 11-1, in seven innings. The game was stopped because of the 10-run rule.

Ryan Grieco (Franklin Regional) paced the Griffins 17-hit attack with two hits. He drove in the first two runs of the game with a single in a four-run first inning.

Shortstop Sullivan (double) had three hits and three RBIs, Mark Colella had four hits (double) and two RBIs and Garret Vrbanic had three hits (triple and double).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.