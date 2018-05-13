Holmberg earns silver medal, sets record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State junior Maddie Holmberg set a school record by finishing second in the heptathlon at the Big 10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday at Indiana University.

Holmberg (Hempfield) competed in the long jump, javelin and 800 during the second day of competition. She jumped 20 feet, 10 3⁄ 4 inches in the long jump, tying the third best performance in school history.

“It feels really good,” Holmberg said on her heptathlon competition in a release. “I always say, ‘You make history or you become history' and I made history today.

“It is really cool because Gayle Hunter the previous school record holder was just a stud, a phenomenal athlete and went on to do really great things and I am hoping that I can follow in her footsteps.”

Holmberg then followed up her personal-best leap with a personal-best toss of 142-2 in the javelin throw for 732 points, and she ended by running 2:20.55 in the 800-meter run for 816 points.

She garnered a silver medal with a Penn State school-record score of 5,976 points. The previous school record of 5,797 in the heptathlon was set by Gayle Hunter at the 2009 NCAA Championships.

Holmberg also competed in the women's long jump and placed eighth with her mark of 20- 3⁄ 4 .

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.