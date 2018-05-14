Weekend college top 10: La Roche baseball wins fifth consecutive conference title

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. La Roche baseball wins fifth consecutive AMCC title

Dylan Urban (Gateway) hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to give the Redhawks, who had fallen behind Pitt-Greensburg, 3-0, the lead, and they went on to a 7-3 victory Saturday to clinch their fifth Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title in a row and sixth in the past seven seasons. After giving up two runs in the first inning, starting pitcher Nick Tunstall (North Catholic) settled in and yielded only one run over the next six. Jake Seymour (Hampton) and Shane Emrich threw one scoreless inning each to seal the win. In Friday's win over UPG, Joe Professori (Pine-Richland) homered and drove in two runs, and Jay Novak (Laurel Highlands) drove in two to back pitcher Tre Thomas (Ambridge) in a 6-3 win. Thomas raised his record to 8-1. La Roche (34-8-1) received the No. 3 seed in the Division III Mideast Regional and will play No. 6 seed Ithica on Thursday in Adrian, Mich.

2. Robert Morris men's lacrosse puts scare into No. 1 Maryland

Playing in its first NCAA Tournament, the Colonials led the top-ranked and top-seeded Terrapins, 6-3, at halftime. But the Terps outscored Robert Morris, 6-1, in the pivotal third quarter and went on to a 14-11 victory in a first-round matchup. Robert Morris, which finished its season 13-5, got three goals from Jimmy Perkins and two from Matt Schmidt.

3. Seton Hill baseball wins PSAC championship

The Griffins (31-20) defeated Millersville, 5-1, on Saturday — and Sunday after the start of the game was pushed back five hours because of rain — to secure their second consecutive PSAC title and ninth consecutive bid to the NCAA regionals. It is the first time in 12 years that a PSAC school has won back-to-back titles. The Griffins won four games on their way to the championship, outscoring opponents by a combined 43-11. In the championship game, Tyler Sullivan had two hits and two RBIs, and pitchers Michael Bryja and Perry Dellavalle combined to scatter six hits, strike out 10 and walk none. Bryja got the win, and Dellavalle the save — the opposite of the tournament opener against West Chester when Dellavalle got the win and Bryja got the save. The Griffins enter the NCAA Atlantic Regional as the No. 6 seed and will play third-seeded Shepherd (W.Va.) on Thursday.

4. St. Francis (Pa.) softball wins second consecutive NEC title

The Red Flash got a clutch homer from Sierra McKee on Friday, then showed off their dominant offense and pitching Saturday to win their second consecutive Northeast Conference title and cap their second consecutive unbeaten run through the conference — regular season and tournament. McKee hit a full-count grand slam in the sixth against Sacred Heart on Friday to rally the Red Flash to a 9-7 win. In Saturday's title game, St. Francis polished off LIU Brooklyn, 11-1, in five innings. Madison Cabell hit a pair of two-run homers, more than enough to back winning pitcher Adrian Smith. The Red Flash (39-17) return to the Tucson Regional for the NCAA Tournament. Also in their pod are Arizona, Mississippi State and North Dakota State.

5. Seton Hill men's lacrosse earns trip to NCAA semifinals

The Griffins defeated LeMoyne, 14-10, on Saturday to advance to the Division II semifinals, where they will meet top-seeded Merrimack. Saturday's victory was Seton Hill's 16th in a row, moving it to 17-1. Jack Moran had three goals and an assist, John Hofseth had two goals and two assists and Joe Cillo's goal broke a 7-7 tie in the second quarter and gave the Griffins the lead for good. It was Cillo's first collegiate goal. The 14 goals by SHU nearly doubled LeMoyne's season goals-against average (7.2).

6. Gold for Penn State's Harris, Rivers at Big Ten championships

Isaiah Harris, a junior, won his third consecutive Big Ten title in the 800 in record fashion, setting meet and facility (Indiana's Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex) marks by finishing in 1 minute, 45.31 seconds. It was the eighth title for Penn State in the event in 10 seasons. Rivers, a sophomore, won her first Big Ten title in the 1,500 (4:27.47) after being runner-up in 2017. Also for the Nittany Lions, Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) placed second in the heptathlon with a school-record 5,976 point total, which ranks fourth in the nation. She also placed eighth in the long jump.

7. Gannon softball advances to NCAA Super Regional

Using timely hitting and record-setting power, the Golden Knights (32-13) earned the program's first trip to the NCAA Super Regional. Trailing No. 23 West Virginia Wesleyan, 7-4, in the seventh Saturday, Kaity Stocker and Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) hit back-to-back homers to tie the score and send the game into extra innings. In the ninth, Lisa Szajn hit a two-run, walk-off homer to win it. On Friday, in a 4-2 second-round victory over West Virginia State, Gannon set the program's all-time home run mark of 42. Taliani's homer in the fifth inning was the record-setter. The Golden Knights will face West Chester in the Super Regional on Thursday.

8. Pitt track and field athletes earn awards at ACC meet

The Panthers had 12 athletes — four times as many as last season — earn All-ACC honors at the conference outdoor championships over the weekend. Noah Walker earned first-team recognition after placing third in the javelin with a throw of 67.10 meters. The best finish of the weekend was turned in by the Panthers' 1,600 relay team Dante Watson, Jabari Michael-Khensu, Ade Jones-Roundtree and Lonzell Feagin. They earned the silver medal.

9. Dontay Jacobs qualifies for NCAA D-II track and field finals

The Seton Hill senior will make his first trip to the national meet May 24-26 in Charlotte, N.C., after posting a provisional qualifying time of 46.92 seconds in the 400 meters Saturday at Mt. Olive. The time ranks 10th in Division II. Jacobs (Laurel Highlands) was coming off his second consecutive PSAC title in the 400, and his time at Mt. Olive was his first sub-47 second effort of the season.

10. Carnegie Mellon women's golf places fifth in NCAA

Playing in their first NCAA Tournament, the Tartans' five-member squad shot a 72-hole score of 1,286 to place fifth in the nation Friday. Freshman Charlotte Simpson and junior Carly Jordan tied for 18th individually with scores of 320. Simpson had the team's low round of the tournament with a 73 in the opening round.