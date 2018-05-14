Seton Hill opens NCAA D-II tournament against Shepherd

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill wasn't guaranteed a berth in the NCAA Division II baseball tournament before last week's Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship.

So the Griffins (31-20) made sure of its berth at the Atlantic Regional by winning the PSAC championship for the second consecutive season by defeating Millersville, 5-1, early Sunday morning at Point Stadium in Johnstown.

Seton Hill earned a sixth seed and will face Mountain East Conference regular-season champion Shepherd (34-17) at 11 a.m. Thursday at West Lawn, which is near Reading.

“We played an almost perfect tournament,” Seton Hill coach Marc Marizzaldi said. “Things worked out, and things that haunted us all season didn't occur.”

Seton Hill committed one error the entire tournament, used only five pitchers in four games and outscored its four opponents, 43-11.

In fact, 2017 PSAC tournament MVP Kenny Wells didn't appear in a game.

For the ninth straight season, Seton Hill will be playing for a berth in the 2018 NCAA Division II Baseball Championships, at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. The tournament will run from May 26-June 2.

The Griffins are riding a 10-game winning streak after an impressive PSAC tournament which included wins against West Chester, 8-1; Bloomsburg, 19-8; and Shippensburg, 11-1.

Shortstop Tyler Sullivan was named the tournament MVP.

West Chester (31-15), which went 0-2 in the PSAC tournament, earned the No. 1 seed and Millersville (34-18) was seeded No. 2. Millersville will face Mountain East Conference tournament meet champion Charleston (35-20), the seventh seed at 3 p.m.

The PSAC ended up with five teams in the tournament as No. 5 Mercyhurst (32-13) will face No. 4 Bloomsburg (31-18) at 7 p.m. West Chester drew a first-round bye.

