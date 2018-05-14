Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Seton Hill lacrosse to play semifinal Sunday night

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, May 14, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Seton Hill's Zack Rusch attempts to hold onto the ball against Le Moyne defenders while looking for an opening pass during the opening round of the NCAA Division II regional tournament at Seton Hill University's Dick's Sporting Goods Field on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Seton Hill's Zack Rusch attempts to hold onto the ball against Le Moyne defenders while looking for an opening pass during the opening round of the NCAA Division II regional tournament at Seton Hill University's Dick's Sporting Goods Field on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

Seton Hill men's lacrosse, fresh off its first NCAA playoff win and 16th straight victory overall, is ready to take the next step in the postseason.

The Griffins (17-1) will play in the NCAA Division II semifinals for the first time after defeating LeMoyne over the weekend, 14-10, in their playoff opener in Greensburg.

Now Seton Hill will face Merrimack (16-1) at 7 p.m. Sunday in North Andover, Mass.

It will be the fourth straight semifinal appearance for Merrimack.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me