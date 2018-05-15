Seton Hill track & field athletes named all-region, make nationals
Seton Hill had eight athletes named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region team.
Senior pole vaulter Derek Diangelis, junior sprinter Dontay Jacobs (Laurel Highlands), junior high jumper Patrick O'Connor, and junior thrower Paul Sturm were selected from the men's team.
Women's selections for the Griffins were sophomore distance runner Caitlyn Padgett, junior sprinter Gabrielle Ravotto, junior thrower Lexi Stevenson (Bethel Park), and senior distance runner Sarah Taylor (Penn-Trafford).
Jacobs (400), Stevenson (shot put) and O'Conner (high jump) all qualified for the NCAA Division II Championshups May 24-26 at Johnson C. Smth in Charlotte, N.C.
O'Connor was an All-American in the high jump in during the indoor and outdoor seasons last year.
