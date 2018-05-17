Plum grad Jordan Seneca ready to take final cuts of record-setting St. Francis (Pa.) softball career

When the wheels of the Delta Air Lines 737 carrying St. Francis (Pa.) softball standout Jordan Seneca and her teammates touched down on the tarmac at Tucson International Airport on Wednesday night, it marked the beginning of the final chapter of Seneca's record-breaking career.

“She will leave with being a huge part of getting St. Francis on the national landscape of college softball,” coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift said. “(It's) very rare you will have someone with that kind of power and speed. Everywhere you go and talk to about St. Francis softball, people always ask about her, and right there that tells you all you need to know about her career.”

After winning the Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles, St. Francis (39-17) again earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament as the Tucson Region's No. 4 seed. The Red Flash will face top-seeded and 14th-ranked Arizona (40-14) in the opening round Friday.

The trip may seem like dejá vu for Seneca, a 2014 Plum graduate. The Red Flash were in the same regional last season after winning the NEC. St. Francis returned to its Loretto campus with a 1-2 record, losing twice to South Carolina and beating New Mexico State.

“It's definitely going to be bittersweet,” Seneca said. “It's definitely been the fastest four years that I've had gone by. I'm pretty proud of what I've done and gave it all that I have. I can say that every year I've gotten better as a player and as a person.”

When Seneca hangs up her red and white uniform for the last time, the four-year starter will do so as St. Francis' career record-holder in homers (42), RBIs (139), runs scored (146), stolen bases (55) and walks (111).

“I'm a competitor, and I always want to be the best and I always want to be on the top,” Seneca said. “I just have fun playing. When I have fun, I do well.”

Seneca also holds the Red Flash single-season records in homers (22), RBIs (66), stolen bases (22), walks (46) and slugging percentage (.736), all of which were set as a junior.

But 2018 didn't go quite as expected for Seneca as she was moved from shortstop to right field and struggled a bit. She will take a .203 batting average, six homers and 17 RBIs into the NCAA Tournament.

Seneca is not making any excuses.

“I'm not happy with some of the things I've done this year, especially since I had to grow mentally as a player, as a teammate and look past what I wanted to happen individually and look at the team goals,” Seneca said. “I only have so many at-bats left and so many plays in the field left. Things just weren't going my way. I hold high expectations for myself. But hey, we still won a (NEC) championship.”

It was a championship run the Red Flash couldn't have made without her. Seneca's two runs in the first game of doubleheader against NEC rival Sacred Heart and solo homer in the second game kept the Red Flash on track for a second consecutive regular-season conference title.

“She single-handedly won both ends of our doubleheader at Sacred Heart, and that was a huge series for us,” Patrick-Swift said.

Seneca showed her power in the Red Flash's opening round game against LIU-Brooklyn in the NEC tourney when she homered to tie the game and help St. Francis down the Blackbirds, 8-5.

“Her one homer in the conference tournament will be something I don't think anyone who saw it will ever forget,” Patrick-Swift said. “We measured it and it went over 355 feet in the air. Something that I will probably never see again.”

Seneca possesses power at the plate, speed on the basepaths and an innate knowledge of the game. Patrick-Swift admitted when next season rolls around, she's going to miss writing Seneca's name on the lineup card. Seneca earned a starting spot her freshman season and never looked back.

“I mean, when you have someone who has over 50 homers in her career (and) she is right up there, if not the top, with the best power hitters I have been around,” Patrick-Swift said. “Her performance her sophomore and junior years, with homers, helped put St. Francis softball on the map. The amount of attention she gained for our program and university was crazy.”

Despite the up-and-down season and all the career- and single-season records Seneca has set in her four seasons at St. Francis, this year may go down as her best season as a team leader.

“As a senior, my job is to teach these girls, be a good example for them and hopefully I do a good job,” Seneca said. ”It's what was best for the team, and my team asked me to do a job for them.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.