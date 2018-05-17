Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Seton Hill wins Atlantic Region baseball opener over Shepherd

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 6:45 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Patrick Monteverde and Kenny Wells combined on a two-hit shutout, and Seton Hill opened the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region baseball tournament with a 4-0 victory against Shepherd on Thursday.

The game was delayed for more than four hours because of rain.

Seton Hill (32-20), which has won 11 consecutive games, went ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning when Chris Law walked, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Colton Carney's homer made it 2-0 in the fifth.

The Griffins added two more runs in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Carney and a single by Carl Turner.

Monteverde (4-2) pitched 7 23 innings, walking one, striking out five and allowing two hits. Wells picked up his fifth save of the season.

Seton Hill will face Charleston at 7 p.m. Friday. Shepherd (38-16) dropped into the loser's bracket in the double-elimination tournament.

The Griffins lost to Shepherd in the 2017 opening round.

• In the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional, Tre Thomas struck out seven in 6 23 innings to lift third-seeded La Roche past sixth-seeded Ithaca, 5-1, in Adrian, Mich.

The Redhawks play at 7:45 p.m. Friday against Otterbein or Adrian.

Jonathan Melendez had two RBIs, and Austin Hoffman and Joe Professori recorded two hits apiece for La Roche (35-8-1).

Thomas (9-2) allowed one run and four hits. Relievers Jake Seymour and Shane Emrich preserved the victory.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me