Seton Hill wins Atlantic Region baseball opener over Shepherd

Patrick Monteverde and Kenny Wells combined on a two-hit shutout, and Seton Hill opened the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region baseball tournament with a 4-0 victory against Shepherd on Thursday.

The game was delayed for more than four hours because of rain.

Seton Hill (32-20), which has won 11 consecutive games, went ahead 1-0 in the fourth inning when Chris Law walked, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Colton Carney's homer made it 2-0 in the fifth.

The Griffins added two more runs in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Carney and a single by Carl Turner.

Monteverde (4-2) pitched 7 2⁄ 3 innings, walking one, striking out five and allowing two hits. Wells picked up his fifth save of the season.

Seton Hill will face Charleston at 7 p.m. Friday. Shepherd (38-16) dropped into the loser's bracket in the double-elimination tournament.

The Griffins lost to Shepherd in the 2017 opening round.

• In the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional, Tre Thomas struck out seven in 6 2⁄ 3 innings to lift third-seeded La Roche past sixth-seeded Ithaca, 5-1, in Adrian, Mich.

The Redhawks play at 7:45 p.m. Friday against Otterbein or Adrian.

Jonathan Melendez had two RBIs, and Austin Hoffman and Joe Professori recorded two hits apiece for La Roche (35-8-1).

Thomas (9-2) allowed one run and four hits. Relievers Jake Seymour and Shane Emrich preserved the victory.

