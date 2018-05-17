Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Saint Vincent's Nelson picks up additional postseason honors

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Saint Vincent senior Maggie Nelson scored 13 goals in a 15-14 win over Hanover on Saturday, April 28, 2018.
Saint Vincent Athletics
Saint Vincent senior Maggie Nelson scored 13 goals in a 15-14 win over Hanover on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Record-breaking Saint Vincent lacrosse star Maggie Nelson picked up some additional honors Thursday as she was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and an ECAC first-team selection.

Nelson also made the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association's Division III All-West Region Team, the first SVC player for receive such an honor.

The senior midfielder set a half-dozen NCAA Division III records including:

• Goals in a season (141).

• Points in a season (178).

• Points in a game (19).

• Career goals (364).

• Goals per game (8.81).

• Points per game (11.12).

Nelson, from Jefferson, Md., also was named Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

She plans to stay on and coach as a graduate assistant.

