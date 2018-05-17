Saint Vincent's Sleith earns first-team Division III All-Central Region honors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent third baseman Alona Sleith capped an impressive freshman season by being named to the 2018 Division III All-Central Region first team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Teammate Shelby Noel, a senior first baseman, was named to the third team.

Sleith led the Presidents' Athletic Conference with a .460 batting average and 22 RBIs. She had six home runs, an on-base percentage of .518 and slugging percentage of .900.

The Yough graduate recorded a single-season record 11 home runs. She finished third with 38 RBIs, fourth in total bases (77) and fifth in average (.416), on-base percentage (.485) and runs scored (31).

Sleith was named first-team All-PAC last week.

Noel was honored as an at-large selection on the third team. In PAC games this season, the Latrobe graduate ranked first in runs scored (24), first in doubles (13), second in total bases (48) and fifth in batting average (.444) to help her gain All-PAC status for a fourth straight year.

For her career, Noel finished with a .448 batting average, 202 hits, 133 runs scored, 52 doubles, 15 triples, 25 home runs and 138 RBIs.

This is the third straight season Noel was lauded as an NFCA All-Central Region selection.

All-Region players are nominated and selected by NFCA member coaches in each of the eight Division III regions. First-team All-Region choices are eligible for selection to the NFCA All-America team, which will be announced May 23.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.