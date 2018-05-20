Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Fox Chapel grad propels Seton Hill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pat Monteverde made the most of his biggest start of the season.

The Seton Hill sophomore, a Fox Chapel graduate, pitched 7 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings as the Griffins beat Shepherd, 4-0, in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional.

Monteverde, a transfer from Virginia Wesleyan, gave up two hits and one walk and struck out five. Redshirt sophomore Chris Law (Knoch) went 1 for 3 with a double and run scored.

Geneva

Senior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) capped a record-breaking season by earning first-team All-Presidents' Athletic Conference honors.

The outfielder led the conference with a .440 batting average — more than 40 points above the next-best average — and also paced the league with a .503 on-base percentage, five triples and 51 RBIs. The RBIs broke a single-season school record. He ranked second with a .688 slugging percentage, fourth with 41 runs, fifth with 86 total bases, seventh with 12 doubles and eighth with 55 hits.

Grove City

Senior outfielder Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) was named second-team All-PAC for the second time. He hit .323 with a team-high 34 runs scored, 11 doubles and 13 stolen bases, reaching base in all but one game. He drove in 12 runs and ranked in the top 10 in the conference in walks and stolen bases. He ranks second in Grove City history with 54 stolen bases. Senior Cameron Smail (Kiski Area) was named to the PAC's Sportsmanship Team.

Thiel

Senior Zach Hudecek (Deer Lakes) was named first-team All-PAC. The outfielder hit .338 with a career-high seven homers and 27 RBIs, adding 10 doubles and two triples. He tied for third in the conference in homers and ranked fifth with a .608 slugging percentage and eighth with 38 runs scored.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) was named first-team All-PAC for the first time. The center fielder hit .335 with seven doubles, five triples, three homers and 31 RBIs and broke the school's career record for triples. He also stole 11 bases, didn't commit an error and had seven outfield assists. Sciullo tied for the conference lead in triples and finished seventh with 57 hits and 83 total bases and eighth in steals.

Softball

Gannon

Sophomore Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) hit two home runs, but Gannon's season ended with a pair of losses to West Chester in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Super Regional. Tanilli hit a two-run homer that provided the only Golden Knights runs in the first game, an 8-2 loss, then added another two-run shot in an 8-3 loss in the second game. Sophomore Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) went 1 for 5 with a run scored in the two games.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Senior Jordan Seneca (Plum) went 1 for 5 with a walk as the Red Flash dropped a pair of games at the NCAA Tournament Tucson Regional, falling 1-0 to host Arizona and 11-5 to Mississippi State.

Golf

Gannon

Senior Matt Barto (Leechburg) was named to the Academic All-District II men's at-large first team and is on the ballot for national All-America consideration. It was his third time earning all-district honors. He averaged 75.8 strokes in 21 rounds and finished in the top five at four of his 11 events, winning the Gannon Spring Invitational.

Swimming

Houston

Sophomore Peyton Kondis (Oakland Catholic/Plum) was named one of Houston's two Cougars of the Year at the school's end-of-season award ceremony.

Kondis won American Athletic Conference titles in the 100-yard breaststroke and with the 400 medley relay and qualified for the NCAA championships in the 100 and breaststroke and 200 individual medley. She also broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke.

Track and field

Waynesburg

Sophomore Ryan VanTine (Valley) placed eighth in the shot put at the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference championships with a throw of 46 feet.