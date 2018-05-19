Seton Hill baseball's game at NCAA Division II Atlantic Tournament pushed to Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Inclement weather pushed back the starting times of Day 3 of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region baseball tournament in Reading.

Millersville and West Chester is scheduled for 5 p.m., and Charleston versus Bloomsburg has been moved to 8 p.m.

The winner's bracket game between Seton Hill and Mercyhurst will be played Sunday at a time to be determined.

The two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division rivals played four times this season with Mercyhurst winning three times.

Seton Hill's pitching has been strong in the postseason.

In four games at the PSAC tournament, the Griffins allowed only one run in three games. At the regional tournament, they have posted consecutive shutouts — 4-0 over Shepherd (W.Va.) and 9-0 over Charleston (W.Va.).

Mercyhurst defeated Bloomsburg, 5-0, on Thursday and rallied with three runs in the ninth inning to edge No. 1 seed West Chester, 3-2.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.