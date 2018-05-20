Seton Hill baseball loses to Mercyhurst in regional tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A controversial call in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Mercyhurst life, and the Lakers took advantage to rally and defeat Seton Hill, 7-6, in 11 innings at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional at West Lawn.

With Seton Hill clinging to a 6-5 lead, relief pitcher Kenny Wells hit Daniel Elliott with a 0-2 pitch.

Then came the controversial call. Wells picked up Mark Schneider's sacrifice bunt and appeared to throw him out at first base. But the first base umpire ruled Chris Law did not have his foot on the bag even though video replay showed he was.

Griffins' coach Marc Marizzaldi argued the call and was ejected from the game, and Mercyhurst eventually tied the score on a passed ball.

In the 11th inning, Jimmy Standohar singled home run winning run with two outs.

Seton Hill (33-21) had its 12-game winning streak stopped. It will play the winner of the Bloomsburg vs. Charleston game Monday.

The Griffins need to win three consecutive games to earn a berth to the Division II World Series in Cary, N.C.

Seton Hill looked like it was on its way to the championship game, building a 6-0 lead in the third inning. But the Griffins never got another hit after Mark Colella's RBI double. The Griffins collected only four hits.

Mercyhurst (35-13) chipped away at Seton Hill's lead, taking advantage of 11 walks and three hit batsmen.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.