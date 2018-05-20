Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Seton Hill men's lacrosse loses in Division II semis

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 9:39 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Merrimack broke opened a close game with four consecutive goals in the second quarter, and Seton Hill saw its quest of winning an NCAA Division II men's lacrosse title end with a 16-9 semifinal loss Sunday in North Andover, Mass.

Seton Hill (17-2) had its 16-game winning streak end. The 17 wins are the most in program history.

Zack Rusch scored the first two goals of the game to give Seton Hill a 2-0 lead. But Merrimack tied the score 3-3 after one quarter.

Rusch and Sean Stanners scored three goals each. Jack Moran, Brett Craig and Logan Maloni also scored for the Griffins.

Charlie Bertrand, Sean Black and Michael O'Connell scored three goals each for Merrimack.

The Griffins trailed 7-4 at halftime and got no closer than three goals in the second half.

It was Seton Hill's first trip to the semifinals.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me