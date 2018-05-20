Seton Hill men's lacrosse loses in Division II semis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Merrimack broke opened a close game with four consecutive goals in the second quarter, and Seton Hill saw its quest of winning an NCAA Division II men's lacrosse title end with a 16-9 semifinal loss Sunday in North Andover, Mass.

Seton Hill (17-2) had its 16-game winning streak end. The 17 wins are the most in program history.

Zack Rusch scored the first two goals of the game to give Seton Hill a 2-0 lead. But Merrimack tied the score 3-3 after one quarter.

Rusch and Sean Stanners scored three goals each. Jack Moran, Brett Craig and Logan Maloni also scored for the Griffins.

Charlie Bertrand, Sean Black and Michael O'Connell scored three goals each for Merrimack.

The Griffins trailed 7-4 at halftime and got no closer than three goals in the second half.

It was Seton Hill's first trip to the semifinals.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.