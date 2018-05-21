Weekend College Top 10: Historic season ends for Seton Hill lacrosse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Seton Hill men's lacrosse falls short in NCAA semifinals

The No. 3 Griffins' record-breaking year ended with a 16-9 setback to No. 2 Merrimack on Sunday in North Andover, Mass. Senior Zack Rusch (Bethel Park) and junior Sean Stanners scored three goals apiece for Seton Hill (17-2), which set a school record for wins and reached the semifinals for the first time.

2. La Roche baseball eliminated in NCAA Division III Tournament

The third-seeded Redhawks fell behind by six runs early and lost 8-4 to eighth-seeded Wabash in the NCAA Mideast Regional on Saturday in Adrian, Mich. Freshman Jay Novak (Laurel Highlands) went 3 for 4, and sophomore Austin Hoffman (Moon), freshman Dylan Urban (Gateway), junior Jonathan Spina (Washington) and junior Johnathan Melendez had two hits apiece. La Roche finished 35-10-1.

3. Mercyhurst stuns Seton Hill in NCAA Atlantic Regional

The Lakers rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to defeat the Griffins, 7-6, in 11 innings on Sunday in the NCAA Division II Tournament in West Lawn. Senior Jimmy Standohar hit a two-out, bases-loaded single to drive in the winning run. Mercyhurst (33-21) tied the score when freshman pinch runner Matthew Gibson (New Castle) came home on a wild pitch. The Lakers advanced to the regional championship game at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Seton Hill (33-21) dropped to the loser's bracket and plays at noon Monday.

4. Historic season closes for Gannon softball

The Golden Knights, making their first appearance in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Super Regional, lost to West Chester, 8-2 and 8-3, on Thursday. Sophomore outfielder Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) homered in each game for Gannon (32-15), which was coming off its first PSAC Tournament title. On Friday, coach Tom Jakubowski announced his retirement after 10 seasons. He finished with a 257-179 record and earned PSAC Coach of the Year the past two seasons.

5. Holmberg among Penn State's NCAA track qualifiers

Junior Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) will compete in the heptathlon at the NCAA championships June 6-9 in Eugene, Ore. She ranks fifth in the nation. Thirty-seven Nittany Lions qualified for the NCAA Track and Field East preliminary round Thursday-Saturday in Tampa, Fla. Junior David Lucas (discus, hammer throw), senior Malik Moffett (200 meters, long jump), senior Xavier Smith (100, 200) and senior Jon Yohman (discus, shot put) will compete in two events. The top 12 finishers from the East and West regionals advance to the championships.

6. Means leads NCAA track and field qualifiers from PSAC

Cal (Pa.) junior Jae'Len Means (Gateway) will run in the 100 and 200 meters at the Division II championships starting Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. He is one of 31 athletes from the conference who will participate. Slippery Rock senior JJ Ollio (Central Catholic) will compete in the shot put and discus. Notables on the women's side include Cal (Pa.) senior Julie Friend (Uniontown) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and Seton Hill junior Lexi Stevenson in the shot put.

7. Carnegie Mellon pole vaulter ties school record

Sophomore Michelle Karabin (Greensburg Central Catholic) cleared 12 feet, 4 1⁄ 2 inches to win the pole vault at Thursday's Great Lakes Final Qualifying Meet at Ohio Wesleyan. It's the 13th-best mark in NCAA Division III this season, with the top 22 advance to the NCAA Division III championships. Senior Sarah Cook (Hampton) won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 11.87 seconds, which is the 12th-best time in D-III.

8. Allegheny track tandem reaches NCAA championships

Senior Olivia Mamula (3,000-meter steeplechase) and junior and Beaver graduate Emily Forner (5,000) qualified for the Division III event starting Thursday in La Crosse, Wisc. Mamula earned North Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Distance Runner of the Year.

9. Westminster pole vaulter 2nd at Ohio Wesleyan

Senior Hailey Hall cleared 12 feet, 2 1⁄ 2 inches at the Great Lakes Final Qualifying Meet. She will compete in the NCAA Division III track and field championships starting Thursday in La Crosse, Wisc. She ranks 13th in the nation.

10. Seven PAC athletes to compete in D-III track championships

Three WPIAL products are among those who qualified for the NCAA track and field championships Thursday-Saturday in La Crosse, Wisc: Geneva senior Nicole Bartletta (Central Valley) in the pole vault, Geneva senior Jessica Kelosky (Riverside) in the 100 meters and Waynesburg senior Addy Knetzer (Chartiers-Houston) in the shot put.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.