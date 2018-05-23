Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Point Park's Berry set to compete at NAIA track and field nationals

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 9:42 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Shady Side Academy graduate Shaun Berry is one of six Point Park track and field athletes who will compete at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships on Thursday through Saturday in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Pioneers senior is a qualifier in the triple jump. He will be making his third trip to a national competition and first during the outdoor season.

Berry is seeded 31st in the country with a season-best attempt of 14.28 meters (46.85 feet). He will compete in the finals Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

He will not be alone in the triple jump at nationals as teammate and three-time NAIA All-American Jryi Davis, a graduate of Bangor (Pa.) High School, is ranked 17th at 14.65 (48.06).

Earlier this year, Berry qualified for the NAIA indoor national meet where he competed in the triple jump and high jump.

Berry was the men's field MVP at the River States Conference Indoor Championships in February and helped lead Point park to the team title.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com.

