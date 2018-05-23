Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Gannon golfer Barto named all-region

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Matt Barto's consistent senior season earned him recognition no Gannon golfer had received in nearly a decade.

Barto was named Wednesday to the NCAA Division II PING Men's Golf All-Atlantic Region first team.

In his final college spring season, Barto scored in the 70s in all 21 of his rounds, averaging 75.8 strokes. He won the Gannon Spring Invitational, placed in the top 10 at six of his 11 tournaments and in the top five four times.

Barto was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2015 and is a three-time all-PSAC recipient. He led the Golden Knights in scoring and played at the NCAA Division II championships in all four of his seasons.

Barto became Gannon's first all-region recipient since Drew Deimel in 2010.

