District Colleges

Westmoreland campus clippings: Slippery Rock's McQuaide vaults way to national championship

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, May 28, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Greensburg Salem graduate Courtney McQuaide is seeded eighth in the pole vault for the NCAA Division II track and field championships.
Slippery Rock Athletics
Courtney McQuaide is a national champion.

The redshirt junior from Slippery Rock and Greensburg Salem graduate won the NCAA Division II pole vault title Thursday by dethroning the defending champion.

McQuaide came into the finals ranked fifth with a mark of 13 feet, 3 inches.

Making her fifth appearance at nationals (including indoor), McQuaide cleared 12 feet, 11 12 inches to capture the title.

She took fifth in the pole vault during the indoor season to earn All-America status.

McQuaide, the first female national champion from Slippery Rock since Whitney Hendershot in 2011 (high jump), edged defending national champion Emily Presley of Missouri Southern.

Virginia

Redshirt junior Bridget Guy (Hempfield) will be the first Cavaliers athlete to make the NCAA championships in the pole vault after clearing 13 feet, 8 12 inches during the NCAA East Preliminary Round at South Florida.

Men's track and field

Seton Hill

Junior Pat O'Connor finished seventh in the high jump at the NCAA Division II Championships, clearing 6 feet, 9 inches.

Baseball

Canisius

Canisius senior closer Tyler Smith, a Penn-Trafford graduate, was named the MAAC Relief Pitcher of the Year after posting nine saves, second-most in the conference.

Smith struck out 34 in 29 23 innings with a 0.91 ERA during the regular season. He made the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year watch list the past two seasons.

Softball

Saint Vincent

Alona Sleith's breakthrough freshman season earned her more postseason honors.

Sleith (Yough) was named to the Division III Eastern College Athletic Conference softball team as an honorable mention.

Sleith set a single-season record at SVC with 11 home runs and had a slugging percentage of .865 with 38 RBIs and 31 runs. Sleith, who had 13 multihit games, led the PAC in batting average (.460).

And don't forget her pitching abilities: Sleith went 6-4 with a 4.13 ERA for the Bearcats, who finished 22-10 (9-0 at home) and made the PAC playoffs for the fourth consecutive time.

Sleith's other postseason honors included all-PAC first team honors, and selection to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III All-Central Region softball team.

Men's lacrosse

Seton Hill

Following the finest season in program history, the Seton Hill had six players receive All-America honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Senior midfielder Zack Rusch was a first-team selection, senior attacker Jack Moran a second-team pick, and junior long-stick midfielder Brett Craig and senior defender Joe Cillo and sophomore goaltender Max Eismann were third-teamers.

Sophomore faceoff specialist Jay Scerbo received honorable mention recognition.

Rusch scored 31 goals and handed out 18 assists, and Moran led SHU with a school-record 101 points (58 goals, 43 assists).

Cillo caused 28 turnovers, and Craig led the Griffins with 94 ground balls. Eismann had an 8.47 goals-against average and .545 save percentage and is 24-2 in his career. Scerbo won 67.6 percent of faceoffs and added 182 ground balls.

Seton Hill advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals and finished 17-2.

In addition, Rusch, Moran, Cillo and senior midfielder Sean Stanners were selected to play in the 77th USILA DI/II All-Star Game last week at Anderson Stadium at Providence College.

