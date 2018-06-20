Quaker Valley grad Foster chasing lacrosse scoring record at Liberty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley graduate Kayla Foster made history as a member of the Liberty University women's lacrosse team with the promise of more to come.

Foster, a 5-foot-6 junior attacker, added to her school record for career assists (100).

She led the Flames to their best record (13-5) and most wins since the program started in 2010. The Flames, a member of NCAA Division I, placed second of eight squads in the Big South Conference (6-1).

They made it recently to the semifinals of the conference championship tournament.

Foster (181) is only seven points away from setting a new school record in scoring. She expects to reach that milestone next season.

Foster ended this season with a team-high 65 points on 27 goals and 38 assists.

“Our team has come a long way since I arrived on campus,” said Foster, a 300-point scorer at Quaker Valley who helped the Quakers to the 2015 WPIAL Division I title.

Liberty coach Kelly Nangle is not surprised by Foster's success.

“I knew the second we started recruiting her she would be a program changer,” Nangle said. “We knew we needed to get a few of those types of players in right away to help build this program and change the culture.

“She was exactly what we needed and she has continued to pave the way every day by her work ethic, leadership and champion mentality. We are excited to see what she will accomplish next season.”

Foster is proud of the assist record.

“All throughout high school and coming into the program, I knew that I always liked to feed and dish the ball to other people to create goals in that way, but I never had that goal as my focus,” she said. “It's definitely an honor, especially to pass up someone before me who put all they had into this program.

“I have a lot of respect for the alumni who have paved the way for our success.”

Liberty, a Christian school in Central Virginia, is moving to the Atlantic Sun Conference, but Foster said her focus remains the same.

“The goal is always a conference championship,” she said. “I want to enjoy every game, knowing that there aren't too many left.

“If I can leave my team better than when we started, or to make some sort of impact, it will all be worth it.”

Foster, an exercise science major, plans to work hard in the offseason.

“I am taking summer class during June,” she said. “I'll be back on campus for a lot of the summer to work on improving and preparing for next season.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.