After transferring from Pitt, QV grad Garbee helps Mercyhurst reach College World Series

Tyler Garbee wanted a changeup for his final two seasons of college baseball.

So the Sewickley native and Quaker Valley graduate, looking for more playing time, elected to leave Pitt for Division II Mercyhurst.

His junior season went about as well as possible, and an improved changeup made a significant difference. Garbee finished 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA, earning second-team All-PSAC West honors and second-team All-Atlantic Region.

Mercyhurst won the NCAA Tournament Atlantic Regional and reached last week's College World Series, where it lost both games.

“I've worked as hard as I can the past three years, and it's finally paying off,” Garbee said. “Everything's kind of fallen the way I imagined it.”

Garbee was at his best in the regional. On May 18 against defending national champion West Chester, he allowed two runs in 62⁄3 innings, striking out 11 and throwing 138 pitches. Mercyhurst scored three times in the ninth for a 3-2 victory.

Three days later in the title game, he threw 117 pitches in seven innings, striking out six and earning the victory as the Lakers beat Seton Hill, 4-2.

“I'm still in awe of the game. … Throwing the championship game on short rest, I honestly don't know how I did it. I really don't,” Garbee said. “Going into the game, I didn't feel great but didn't feel bad. But as the game went on, I was like, ‘OK, I have to get us through five innings.' And then I looked up, and it was the seventh inning. Wow.”

Said Mercyhurst coach Joe Spano: “Those were two of the most incredible performances I've ever seen.”

Spano recruited Garbee out of high school but figured the former Quakers star was Division I-bound. As a senior, Garbee led QV to the PIAA Class AA semifinals, recording a 1.09 ERA and striking out 77 in 572⁄3 innings. Garbee initially committed to Akron, but the baseball program was cut before his freshman year. That led him to Pitt, where he made 16 appearances in two seasons but only two as a sophomore.

Once Garbee decided to transfer, he focused on PSAC schools, where he wouldn't have to sit out a season. He played with the Lakers' Drew Delsignore and Matthew Schneider on his summer-league team, and both pushed him to check out Mercyhurst. Garbee did, and he said the decision was a “no-brainer.”

Garbee made an impact right away.

“He came in this fall with no ego, stepped in immediately into a leadership role,” Spano said. “He's very humble, was open to any role and has been unbelievable. He's been the glue for this team. He's been the guy that's kept everyone together, and we couldn't be happier with him.”

After relying almost solely on his fastball in high school and early at Pitt, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Garbee took a big step forward with his secondary pitches this season.

“I used to be a strikeout pitcher,” said Garbee, whose fastball tops out at 92 mph. “Now I've turned into more of a pitcher who throws it where I want it and lets hitters get themselves out.”

Spano said Garbee already is drawing the attention of some pro scouts, and a strong senior season could put him in position to get drafted.

“He's got as good of a changeup as I've seen,” Spano said. “His curveball has improved a ton. I think he's going to have a real shot.”

