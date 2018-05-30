Bethel Park grad leads Southern Indiana softball to NCAA Division II national title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles softball team hoisted the NCAA Division II national championship trophy Monday with a best-of-three series sweep of Saint Anselm College.

It was the team's first national title and the first under 17-year head coach Sue Kunkle, a Bethel Park graduate.

Kunkle helped the Eagles become the first softball program in the state of Indiana to win a national championship in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA or AIAW levels and the first women's sport in USI history to capture a national team title.

Southern Indiana made its second straight trip to the Division II championship tournament. Last year, the Eagles went 0-2 in tournament play.

The team won its final eight games and 10 of its final 11. The team won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship Tournament as the No. 6 seed to punch its ticket to the NCAA regionals.

Kunkle notched her 500th victory at Southern Indiana with a 4-0 triumph over the University of Indianapolis in the opener of the GLVC tournament May 3.

The team's 41-23 overall record this season now gives Kunkle a 513-361-1 mark at the helm of the Eagles.

Kunkle played in college at Cal (Pa.), and as a four-year starter, she became the winningest pitcher in school history with a career record of 54-12 from 1990-94.

As a senior, Kunkle led the Vulcans to a regional championship and Cal's first appearance in the Division II College World Series.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.