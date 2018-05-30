Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Bethel Park grad leads Southern Indiana softball to NCAA Division II national title

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles softball team hoisted the NCAA Division II national championship trophy Monday with a best-of-three series sweep of Saint Anselm College.

It was the team's first national title and the first under 17-year head coach Sue Kunkle, a Bethel Park graduate.

Kunkle helped the Eagles become the first softball program in the state of Indiana to win a national championship in the NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA or AIAW levels and the first women's sport in USI history to capture a national team title.

Southern Indiana made its second straight trip to the Division II championship tournament. Last year, the Eagles went 0-2 in tournament play.

The team won its final eight games and 10 of its final 11. The team won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship Tournament as the No. 6 seed to punch its ticket to the NCAA regionals.

Kunkle notched her 500th victory at Southern Indiana with a 4-0 triumph over the University of Indianapolis in the opener of the GLVC tournament May 3.

The team's 41-23 overall record this season now gives Kunkle a 513-361-1 mark at the helm of the Eagles.

Kunkle played in college at Cal (Pa.), and as a four-year starter, she became the winningest pitcher in school history with a career record of 54-12 from 1990-94.

As a senior, Kunkle led the Vulcans to a regional championship and Cal's first appearance in the Division II College World Series.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me