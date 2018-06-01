WPIAL athletes fill out Seton Hill women's basketball recruiting class
Updated 4 hours ago
Mark Katarski said the recently graduated seniors set a high standard for future classes at Seton Hill.
He expects the 2018 women's basketball recruiting class will carry on that tradition.
“This season the team carried a 3.64 GPA,” the veteran coach said. “This new group will complement the current players on the roster and continue the high academic standards set at the school.”
Blairsville senior guard Rena Enterline averaged 19.8 points in leading the Bobcats during an all-state campaign.
North Allegheny senior Madelyn Fischer, a 5-foot-11 forward, adds grit under the basket. She averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds for the Tigers.
Hampton senior guard Allison Collins was another all-state player. She averaged 15.4 points.
South Fayette senior Samantha Kosmacki averaged 14 points in leading the Lions.
Seton Hill finished 20-10 in 2017-18 and reached the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference quarterfinals before falling to NCAA Division II runner-up IUP.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.