District Colleges

Schaetzle named men's basketball coach at WCCC

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, June 1, 2018, 8:54 p.m.

Thurman Schaetzle has been named Westmoreland County Community College's men's basketball coach.

He replaces Stu Silverburg, who was not retained after an 11-18 season.

“We did a very extensive search to find the right fit for Westmoreland athletes. Thurman is a great addition to our team. We are focused on further growing the 31 programs and continuing to attract strong talent. With his community connections, he is a great fit for the basketball program,” said Dr. Sydney Beeler, vice president/enrollment management in a release.

Schaetzle, of Greensburg, is no stranger to college coaching.

Prior to being an assistant at Highlands High School, he had been with Canisius College as the men's basketball graduate assistant while completing his master's in sports administration, and prior to that, he spent seven years at Gannon.

Schaetzle was the assistant coach at Gannon for more than five years.

He has been a member of NABC for seven years and coached at numerous basketball camps across the state, including at Gannon and the HoopGroup Elite Coach/Counselor camp.

“I want to thank Dr. (Tuesday) Stanley for this opportunity to join the Wolfpack family at Westmoreland County Community College,” Schaetzle said. “I am excited to get started and know through close collaboration with those on campus and in the community, the men's basketball team will have the opportunity to win and be successful.

“I look forward to working with the student-athletes to set a precedent of high standards on and off the court.”

“Athletics is an important part of the college,” WCCC President Dr. Tuesday Stanley said. “We know we can offer athletes a chance to improve on their high school sports career and be seen by recruiters.

“But equally important is the education they will receive. We offer veteran faculty that are student focused, and we are always improving our technology in the classroom. It's a good environment for student-athletes, and we are pleased to welcome Thurman to the team.”

Schaetzle is the husband of Pitt-Greensburg women's coach Hayley Schaetzle. He was her assistant last season.

WCCC also is searching for a new athletic director after Dick Holler was not retained after 22 years of service, and a women's basketball coach after Gene Brisbane was left go after three seasons. Brisbane compiled a 50-29 record, including a conference title and trip to the regional finals.

WCCC would not comment on the reasons Holler and Brisbane were not retained.

Brisbane said he was disappointed he and Holler were left go.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

