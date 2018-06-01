Holmberg named Mid-Atlantic Region Field Athlete of Year
Penn State's Maddie Holmberg shows her versatility and athleticism each time she competes in the heptathlon.
There aren't many better, especially in the region.
Holmberg, a junior from Hempfield, was named the Mid-Atlantic Region Women's Field Athlete of the Year, an award announced Friday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Three Nittany Lions Earn @USTFCCCA Honors | https://t.co/riMWx4ICVj #WeAre #PSUTF pic.twitter.com/oshKovjVpZ— Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) June 1, 2018
Holmberg ranked fifth in the event nationally with 5,976 points. She was the Big Ten runner-up and is set to compete in the NCAA Division I Championships next week in Eugene, Ore.
Penn State's Isaiah Harris was named the region's track athlete of the year, while Holmberg's teammate, Danae Rivers, won the same award on the women's side.