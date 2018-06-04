2 Pitt, 3 Penn State standouts make 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt standout players Matt Cavanaugh and Craig Heyward and Penn State stars Bobby Engram, Steve Wisniewski and Jeff Hartings were among 214 names placed on the 2019 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Cavanaugh was a first-team All-American quarterback in 1977 after leading Pitt to the 1976 national championship and finishing his Pitt career second all-time (to Tony Dorsett) in total offense with 3,916 yards.

Heyward, an All-American running back in 1987, led the nation in rushing in his final season and finished fifth in Heisman voting. He left Pitt as the second-leading rusher in school history (behind Dorsett) with 3,086 career yards. He rushed for at least 100 yards in every game of 1987 season.

Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram was a 1994 first-team All-American and winner of the Biletnikoff Award. Hartings, an offensive lineman who later played for the Steelers, was a two-time first-team All-American for the Nittany Lions in 1994-95. Wisniewski was a 1988 first-team All-American who played on Penn State's undefeated (12-0) team that won the 1986 national championship.

Others with local ties named to the ballot include:

• Glenn Killinger, a former Penn State player who coached at Dickinson (1922), Rensselaer (N.Y.) (1927-32), Moravian (1933) and West Chester (Pa.) (1934-41, 45-59)

• Former West Virginia coach Jim Carlen, who also coached at Texas Tech (1970-74) and South Carolina (1975-81)

• John Luckhardt, who coached at Washington & Jefferson (1982-98) and California (2002-11)

• Former Steelers running back Rich Erenberg, named first-team All-American at Colgate in 1983

• IUP and Hampton quarterback Lynn Hieber, Clarion tight end Gary McCauley, Westminster running back Brad Tokar and Carnegie Mellon linebacker Kenneth Murawski.

The announcement of the class will be made Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif., site of the College Football Playoff National Championship game that night.