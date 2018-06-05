Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Men's, women's lacrosse returns to PAC

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
Kristina Serafini | Trib Total Media

Updated 3 hours ago

After seeing a boost in the growth and popularity of the sport following a joint venture with two other conferences, the Division III Presidents Athletic Conference is bringing back men's and women's lacrosse for the 2018-19 school year.

Five years ago, the PAC let its teams branch off into the Ohio River Lacrosse Conference, joining lacrosse schools from the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, to “Expedite growth and stability of their young varsity lacrosse programs,” PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko said in a news release.

The experimental process, which came with risks and no guarantees, worked in the conference's favor.

“We deeply appreciate our great relationship with the Heartland in this joint venture and wish their schools every success in the future,” Onderko said. “But the time has come for us to stand independently in the PAC with lacrosse as an official conference sport.”

The PAC approved lacrosse in 2012 and held unofficial conference championships in 2013 and ‘14.

Next season, PAC lacrosse champions will be automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament.

The PAC will now have 23 sponsored sports.

PAC lacrosse teams will include: Bethany, Chatham, Saint Vincent, Thiel, Washington & Jefferson, and Westminster.

Grove City College has only men's lacrosse and Waynesburg just a has a women's team.

In addition, Franciscan will join the PAC and field men's and women's programs.

