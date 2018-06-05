Oddis staying on to coach at Pitt-Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Barely out of her last class at Pitt-Greensburg, Kelsey Oddis is joining the women's basketball coaching staff at her now alma mater.

Oddis, a program all-timer as a player, has been named an assistant to second-year head coach Hayley Schaetzle.

A three-year starter for the Bobcats, Oddis graduated last month. She is a Burrell graduate.

“As a program, we are excited to keep Kelsey in blue and gold for another season,” Schaetzle said in a news release. “Her commitment to Pitt-Greensburg women's basketball and knowledge of what it takes to perform at a high level in the conference will prove invaluable in the pursuit of an AMCC Championship.”

A role player in high school, Oddis became a double-double-producing star in college.

She averaged a school-record 19.4 points and 11.4 rebounds last season to earn All-AMCC first-team honors. The 5-foot-7 guard/forward became the 12th player in program history to top 1,000 career points, finishing seventh on the school's scoring list with 1,203 points.

She finished fourth in the program in rebounds (667) and fifth in points per game (13.4).