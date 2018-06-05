Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Oddis staying on to coach at Pitt-Greensburg

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 1:04 p.m.
Pitt-Greensburg's Kelsey Oddis battles D'Youville's Magan Magee for a loose ball at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg's Kelsey Oddis battles D'Youville's Magan Magee for a loose ball at UPG in Greensburg on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

Updated 3 hours ago

Barely out of her last class at Pitt-Greensburg, Kelsey Oddis is joining the women's basketball coaching staff at her now alma mater.

Oddis, a program all-timer as a player, has been named an assistant to second-year head coach Hayley Schaetzle.

A three-year starter for the Bobcats, Oddis graduated last month. She is a Burrell graduate.

“As a program, we are excited to keep Kelsey in blue and gold for another season,” Schaetzle said in a news release. “Her commitment to Pitt-Greensburg women's basketball and knowledge of what it takes to perform at a high level in the conference will prove invaluable in the pursuit of an AMCC Championship.”

A role player in high school, Oddis became a double-double-producing star in college.

She averaged a school-record 19.4 points and 11.4 rebounds last season to earn All-AMCC first-team honors. The 5-foot-7 guard/forward became the 12th player in program history to top 1,000 career points, finishing seventh on the school's scoring list with 1,203 points.

She finished fourth in the program in rebounds (667) and fifth in points per game (13.4).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me