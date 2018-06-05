Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Local golfers tee off at NJCAA national tournament

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:36 p.m.

A trio of area golfers joined a field of more than 80 for Tuesday's first round at the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division III national championships tournament at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, N.Y.

Butler County Community College's Michael Rozzi is tied for 11th after shooting a 79 (41-38) on the par 72 course.

Ryan Skladany, a first-year player at CCAC-Boyce, carded 44s on both the front and back nines and is tied for 58th overall.

Westmoreland County Community College's Scott Myshin is tied for 63rd after the first round with a 46 on the front nine and a 44 on the back nine.

All three qualified for nationals with top performances at the Region XX tournament last month at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo.

The four-day, four-round tournament continues Wednesday. Skladany tees off at 10:12 a.m., followed by Rozzi at 10:20 a.m. and Myshin at 10:44.

The scores and standings are at njcaa.org/sports/mgolf/2017-18/div3/national_championship/index.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me