Local golfers tee off at NJCAA national tournament

A trio of area golfers joined a field of more than 80 for Tuesday's first round at the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division III national championships tournament at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, N.Y.

Butler County Community College's Michael Rozzi is tied for 11th after shooting a 79 (41-38) on the par 72 course.

Ryan Skladany, a first-year player at CCAC-Boyce, carded 44s on both the front and back nines and is tied for 58th overall.

Westmoreland County Community College's Scott Myshin is tied for 63rd after the first round with a 46 on the front nine and a 44 on the back nine.

All three qualified for nationals with top performances at the Region XX tournament last month at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo.

The four-day, four-round tournament continues Wednesday. Skladany tees off at 10:12 a.m., followed by Rozzi at 10:20 a.m. and Myshin at 10:44.

The scores and standings are at njcaa.org/sports/mgolf/2017-18/div3/national_championship/index.

