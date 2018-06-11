Carnegie Mellon reveals roster for inaugural softball team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carnegie Mellon's inaugural softball roster has a national flavor with a Western Pennsylvania kick.

Freeport's Jessica Eshenbaugh, the lone Pennsylvanian on the roster, highlights the 16-player group that also includes natives of California, Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, Texas and Virginia.

Eshenbaugh didn't play for Freeport but is a member of Nitro Fastpitch. She'll be Carnegie Mellon's designated hitter.

“Jess is a local kid that I saw out playing and got chills when I saw her swing a bat. Her power is undeniable,” Carnegie Mellon coach Monica Harrison said in a statement. “I'm excited to have her bat in the lineup.”

Of the 16 players on the roster, 13 — including Eshenbaugh — will be freshmen. Carnegie Mellon had tryouts for a club softball team, finding the roster's other three members that way.

After a fall schedule that begins with a tournament at Geneva College on Sept. 29, Carnegie Mellon's official season will begin in March 29. The Tartans will compete in the University Athletic Association.

“I know this roster is very talented and we are here to compete in a very tough UAA conference independent of any expectations others may have for us,” Harrison said in the statement. “We are here to set a standard for years to come with this program, and I know this is the right mix of players to lay the foundation for a successful program.”