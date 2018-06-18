Freeport grad Eshenbaugh 'thrilled' to join Carnegie Mellon's new softball program

Jessica Eshenbaugh began getting serious about finding a college during her sophomore year in high school, researching schools that offered her intended major. Carnegie Mellon fit the first requirement, but not a second — the Tartans didn't have a softball program, a drawback for Eshenbaugh, who began playing at 6 years old and wanted to continue in college.

That changed just in time: Carnegie Mellon is launching a team next season, and Eshenbaugh, a recent Freeport graduate, will be a part of the first team in school history.

“I actually think it's kind of exciting because my new team, we're the first team, so we get to set the precedent and the record and the ideals and environment for the teams to come,” said Eshenbaugh, recruited as a designated hitter. “It's really exciting to think we're the first team and we get to do all that.”

The news that Carnegie Mellon was starting a softball program “thrilled” Eshenbaugh, who right away contacted coach Monica Harrison about potentially joining the inaugural roster.

Of the 16 players on CMU's first team, 13 are freshmen — and Eshenbaugh is the only one from Pennsylvania.

“It's kind of a really big honor to me because obviously I was the only one chosen,” she said. “To me, it's a really big deal because Coach Harrison thinks that much of me, and I'm not going to let her down.”

Always a powerful hitter, Eshenbaugh played travel baseball at 10 years old — “The boys didn't like it. She was the best hitter on the team,” said her father, Todd Eshenbaugh — before switching to travel softball the next year.

She currently plays for Pittsburgh Nitro for her father, who said Jessica batted over .600 in 80-plus games each of the past two summers, leading her team in virtually every offensive category.

That kind of offensive prowess was enough to catch Harrison's eye when she first saw Eshenbaugh play at a travel tournament.

“She swings the bat hard every time, (but) she's not trying to swing over the fences every time,” Harrison said. “She has a really great, fluid, solid swing, and it just so happens she has the power to pop it over. I think she'll have a really great year, and it'll be exciting to see how she adjusts. Travel ball is great, but everyone has some sort of adjustment level coming to the college level. I'm confident that she'll be able to see some pitching in the fall and make an adjustment.”

Although an experienced travel softball player, Eshenbaugh didn't play softball at Freeport after transferring there from Evangel Heights Christian Academy as a junior. She tore the posterior cruciate ligament in her left knee when her metal cleat got caught on the turf at a Penn recruiting camp in October 2016, and the injury sidelined her until May 2017.

“It was tough physically, but it also was a little bit tough mentally because you're worried you might not be the same you used to be and that you won't play as well,” she said. “And then there's the part of recruiting. You're just a little nervous overall about how you'll do.”

Ultimately, it didn't cost her a chance to play in college. Eshenbaugh considered other schools, including Penn, but the aspiring statistics major chose CMU.

“I just completely fell in love with everything about the school, especially Coach Harrison,” she said. “It's really exciting to know I'm playing for her and such a great program, and I'm thrilled.”

Harrison said the combination of Eshenbaugh's softball skills and intangibles made her a perfect candidate for the Tartans' first team.

“We're not here to show up, win a couple games and be happy,” Harrison said. “We're here to compete in every game that we play. We're in one of the toughest conferences in Division III ... so it's definitely going to be a tough conference, but these girls have the ability to not play as freshmen. They're going to come in and play up.

“These are the right kids who have it all there: the maturity level, the responsibility level, the accountability level. Those are the things I'm looking for.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.