Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
District Colleges

Norwin grad Kolano leaving Cincinnati for Akron

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Norwin's Lexi Kolano and Fox Chapel's Kate Goodwin compete in their playoff game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 at Mars.
LOUIS RAGGIUNTI | FOR THE TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin's Lexi Kolano and Fox Chapel's Kate Goodwin compete in their playoff game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 at Mars.

Updated 16 hours ago

Lexie Kolano wants more spacing on the soccer field so she can have a better chance of contributing offensively in her college career.

Since she did not see that happening at Cincinnati in her freshman season, the former Norwin standout is heading to a program where she thinks it will.

Kolano, a talented forward, is transferring to play at Akron.

She will not have to sit out a year because she is not joining a school from the same conference.

Cincinnati is in the American Athletic Conference. Akron plays in the Mid-American Conference.

"It's a lot closer to home, and I didn't like the style of play at Cincinnati; I think Akron will fit me better," said Kolano, who had 81 goals and 64 assists at Norwin. "Cincinnati played very defensive-minded and had five (players) in the back. I'm more of an offensive player and like to attack the opposition with the ball and be more creative, and with the formation that they played with I did not have as much freedom to do that."

Kolano played in 14 games last season, starting four of them and scoring one goal.

She also considered leaving for Youngstown State, Duquesne and Pitt.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me