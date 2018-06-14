Norwin grad Kolano leaving Cincinnati for Akron

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lexie Kolano wants more spacing on the soccer field so she can have a better chance of contributing offensively in her college career.

Since she did not see that happening at Cincinnati in her freshman season, the former Norwin standout is heading to a program where she thinks it will.

Kolano, a talented forward, is transferring to play at Akron.

She will not have to sit out a year because she is not joining a school from the same conference.

Cincinnati is in the American Athletic Conference. Akron plays in the Mid-American Conference.

"It's a lot closer to home, and I didn't like the style of play at Cincinnati; I think Akron will fit me better," said Kolano, who had 81 goals and 64 assists at Norwin. "Cincinnati played very defensive-minded and had five (players) in the back. I'm more of an offensive player and like to attack the opposition with the ball and be more creative, and with the formation that they played with I did not have as much freedom to do that."

Kolano played in 14 games last season, starting four of them and scoring one goal.

She also considered leaving for Youngstown State, Duquesne and Pitt.

Please welcome Lexie Kolano to the Akron Zips family! Kolano played at Cincinnati in 2017 and is a native of Trafford, Pa.! She scored one goal for the Bearcats and 81 goals at Norwin High School! #Welcome pic.twitter.com/X0Mtpqujhg — Akron Women's Soccer (@ZipsWSOC) June 13, 2018

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.