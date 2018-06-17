Ex-Norwin standouts changing colleges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pair of former Norwin standouts are rerouting their college careers.

Softball player Johnna Karas and one-time soccer goals record-holder Lexie Kolano will play at different schools next season.

The big takeaway for Karas after one year of college softball: playing closer to home is much more appealing.

And Kolano wants more spacing on the soccer field so she can have a better chance of contributing offensively in her college career.

Karas played this past season at Le Moyne, a Division II school in Syracuse, N.Y. But the sophomore second baseman decided to transfer to Saint Vincent.

Kolano, a standout forward and speedster, is leaving Cincinnati after her freshman season to play at Akron.

When Karas looks into the stands, it will be more like her high school and travel ball games: familiar faces and voices cheering her on.

"I realized that having my family at my games is really important to me," Karas said. "I'm excited for the change."

Karas said it isn't uncommon to have 10 or more family members at games — when they can attend.

She will not have to sit out a year because she is not joining a school from the same conference.

Cincinnati is in the American Athletic Conference. Akron plays in the Mid-American Conference.

"It's a lot closer to home, and I didn't like the style of play at Cincinnati. I think Akron will fit me better," said Kolano, who had 81 goals and 64 assists at Norwin. "Cincinnati played very defensive-minded and had five (players) in the back. I'm more of an offensive player and like to attack the opposition with the ball and be more creative, and with the formation that they played with, I did not have as much freedom to do that."

Karas expects the familiarized environment to increase her chances at on-field success.

"I feel so much more confident in myself, and it makes me feel better knowing I have people that are proud and always believe in me," she said. "They are my support team."

Karas played in 11 games last season for Le Moyne, logging just two at-bats with five runs scored and an RBI. The Dolphins finished 32-15 and reached the NCAA East 1 Regional.

Kolano played in 14 games last season, starting four of them and scoring one goal.

She also considered leaving for Youngstown State, Duquesne and Pitt.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.