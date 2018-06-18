Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Friend named PSAC Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year

Michael Love
Michael Love | Monday, June 18, 2018, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Uniontown graduate Julie Friend, a senior this past spring season for the Cal (Pa.) women's track and field team, has earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year honors for the second time in her career.

It was her fourth PSAC Athlete of the Year recognition as she also picked up laurels for indoor track and cross country in 2017.

Friend was named an NCAA first-team All-American and broke the all-time PSAC record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase this spring.

She placed fifth overall in the finals of the event at the NCAA championships last month, finishing in a time of 10 minutes, 4.37 seconds.

That time ranks her ninth on the all-time list in NCAA Division II history.

She improved her own school and conference records set at the Penn Relays earlier this year by nearly 15 seconds.

Friend captured the steeplechase league title for a second time with a lead from start to finish. She crossed the finish line in 10:57.16, nearly 15 seconds faster than the runner-up.

She also won the conference title in the 5,000 run for a third time, besting the field by more than 50 seconds (17:01.90).

Friend, a five-time NCAA All-American, held the top time in the league and the Atlantic Region in four events this year, including the 10,000 run and the 800 run, reaching at least the NCAA provisional mark in each event.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

