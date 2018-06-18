Means named PSAC Men's Track Athlete of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway graduate Jae'Len Means, a junior on the Cal (Pa.) men's track and field team, has been voted the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.

He also was named the Most Outstanding Track Athlete at the PSAC Championships before competing in the 100-meter dash and 200 dash at the NCAA Division II national meet.

Means captured PSAC titles in both the 100 and 200.

He broke the championship record in the 200 during the prelims with a time of 21.03 seconds. The previous mark had stood since 1982.

Means won the league title in the 200 by three-tenths of a second with a 21.50 in the finals.

He also won the 100 with a time of 10.34 seconds.

Means set the school record in both events during the season and finished with the top time among all schools in the Atlantic Region in the 100.

His 21.03 in the 200 ranked as the fastest time in the conference this spring and was the third-best in the region.

Means is a six-time PSAC champion with four individual titles and two as a member of a relay.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.