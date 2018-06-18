Zollinger coaching in USA Field Hockey event
Updated 2 hours ago
Local on-the-rise field hockey coach Tara Zollinger will help guide a team from Stockholm for the next nine days in the USA Field Hockey Citi National Futures Championship at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster.
The NFC tournament-style event has been conducted every year since 1990 and helps to serve as a pipeline to Olympic development for rising female players.
Zollinger, the second-year head coach at Shippensburg University, attended Hempfield through 11th grade before graduating from Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School in 2009.
Zollinger will coach the Under-14 Stockholm team that will compete in Pool N with Sapparo, Sarajevo, Torino, Vancouver, and Lillehammer.
She coached Shippensburg to the NCAA Division II championship in 2017.
blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">
Excited to coach Team Stockholm this week @USAFieldHockey National Futures Championship @nooksports ! pic.twitter.com/s2VwFmek7P— Tara Zollinger (@TaraZollinger) June 18, 2018
Zollinger played to Club San Andres out of Argentina in what would have been her senior year at Hempfield. She played college field hockey at Maryland.
June 18, 2018