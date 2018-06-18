Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
District Colleges

Zollinger coaching in USA Field Hockey event

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, June 18, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Shippensburg University field hockey coach Tara Zollinger, a former field hockey and lacrosse standout at Hempfield, compiled an 18-4 record in her first season.
Shippensburg University
Updated 2 hours ago

Local on-the-rise field hockey coach Tara Zollinger will help guide a team from Stockholm for the next nine days in the USA Field Hockey Citi National Futures Championship at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster.

The NFC tournament-style event has been conducted every year since 1990 and helps to serve as a pipeline to Olympic development for rising female players.

Zollinger, the second-year head coach at Shippensburg University, attended Hempfield through 11th grade before graduating from Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School in 2009.

Zollinger will coach the Under-14 Stockholm team that will compete in Pool N with Sapparo, Sarajevo, Torino, Vancouver, and Lillehammer.

She coached Shippensburg to the NCAA Division II championship in 2017.

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en">

Excited to coach Team Stockholm this week @USAFieldHockey National Futures Championship @nooksports ! pic.twitter.com/s2VwFmek7P

— Tara Zollinger (@TaraZollinger) June 18, 2018

Zollinger played to Club San Andres out of Argentina in what would have been her senior year at Hempfield. She played college field hockey at Maryland.

