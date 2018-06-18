Appleby wins Crimson and Gray Award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

IUP junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) was named the 2017-18 IUP Women's Postseason Performer of the Year, which is part of the annual Crimson and Gray Awards presented by the school's athletic department.

Appleby helped IUP to the NCAA Division II semifinal game against Ashland. She was named the Atlantic Region Tournament MVP where she averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 assists per game.

She scored 21 points against Glenville State, grabbed a season-high eight rebounds against Cal, and hit four 3-pointers in the Atlantic Region title game win over Bowie State.

She was also named to the NCAA Elite Eight All-Tournament Team, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in games against Stonehill and Ashland.

She was named the PSAC Tournament MVP in 2016.

Senior softball player Alaina Montgomery (Hempfield) was a finalist for the Women's Breakthrough Player of the Year.

