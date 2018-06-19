Big start to summer for Seton Hill pitchers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a good time to be a Seton Hill baseball pitcher.

One standout who recently graduated signed with a major league team while a trio of returning hurlers are having big seasons with their summer-league teams.

Perry DellaValle was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 27th round earlier this month http://triblive.com/sports/college/district/13731834-74/seton-hills-dellavalle-drafted-by-cardinals .

DellaValle set a school record this season with 109 strikeouts in 75-1/3 innings. He signed with the Cardinals earlier this week and is awaiting his assignment.

Meanwhile, a pair of rising returnees, have become proficient closers out of the bullpen.

Greensburg Central Catholic graduate Neal McDermott, who appeared in 15 games last season as a freshman, has six saves in seven games for the Bristol Blues of the Futures League in New England.

He has a 2.57 ERA and has allowed just two hits in seven innings. McDermott finished 2-0 and picked up three saves last season for Seton Hill and struck out 43. Opponents hit just .181 against him.

Incoming junior Kenny Wells — the pitcher who overcame a serious head injury after being hit by a catcher's throw to second base during a practice http://triblive.com/sports/college/district/13509167-74/seton-hills-kenny-wells-rebounds-excels-after-near-death-experience — is playing for the Morehead City Marlins of the Coastal Plain League. He has four saves in five tries and was a league player of the week earlier in the season.

Wells made a miraculous return to go 2-3 with a 3.71 ERA last season for the Griffins.

Former Latrobe standout Jared Kollar also plays for Bristol. He was the latest Futures League Pitcher of the Week.

The sophomore-to-be picked up a win when the Blues downed first-place Martha's Vineyard.

Kollar, who is 1-1 in three starts with a 3.21 ERA, went 5-4 with 60 K's and 17 walks last season for Seton Hill.

He helped lead Latrobe to WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles as a senior.