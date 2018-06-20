Pitt-Greensburg AD headed to Randolph College

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Randolph College named Pitt-Greensburg's Anthony Berich as its new athletic director.

He replaces Tina Hill, who worked at Randolph for the past 10 years.

Berich, who also was Pitt-Greensburg's men's golf coach, was director of athletics and recreation for the past 10 years.

“Tony led our athletic department and recreation facilities with good humor and open friendship for all,” Sharon P. Smith, president of Pitt-Greensburg, said in a release. “He was deeply committed to our student-athletes, coaches and campus. We wish him success and happiness in this exciting new opportunity.”

Berich managed the campus' Division III athletic program and oversaw the construction of a $2.5 million fitness center as well as a multimillion-dollar project to build a softball complex and renovate the campus baseball facility.

“I am very proud of what we accomplished during my time here, and the university will always be a special place for me,” Berich said. “I will miss the relationships that I built during the past decade, especially those within our department. Our coaching staff is a wonderful, talented group that will make the university proud long after I am gone.”

Berich has worked at the Division II and III levels for 21 years.

He said he was humbled and honored to join Randolph as its athletic director.

He previously worked at Philadelphia University and Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science.

Pitt-Greensburg expects to open its search for a new athletic director within the next month. Interested candidates are encouraged to monitor pittsource.com for the job posting and application details.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.