Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Pitt-Greensburg AD headed to Randolph College

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Anthony Berich, who served as Pitt-Greensburg's athletic director and golf coach, was recently named AD at Randolph College in Lynchburg, Va.
Pitt-Greensburg Athletics
Anthony Berich, who served as Pitt-Greensburg's athletic director and golf coach, was recently named AD at Randolph College in Lynchburg, Va.

Updated 1 hour ago

Randolph College named Pitt-Greensburg's Anthony Berich as its new athletic director.

He replaces Tina Hill, who worked at Randolph for the past 10 years.

Berich, who also was Pitt-Greensburg's men's golf coach, was director of athletics and recreation for the past 10 years.

“Tony led our athletic department and recreation facilities with good humor and open friendship for all,” Sharon P. Smith, president of Pitt-Greensburg, said in a release. “He was deeply committed to our student-athletes, coaches and campus. We wish him success and happiness in this exciting new opportunity.”

Berich managed the campus' Division III athletic program and oversaw the construction of a $2.5 million fitness center as well as a multimillion-dollar project to build a softball complex and renovate the campus baseball facility.

“I am very proud of what we accomplished during my time here, and the university will always be a special place for me,” Berich said. “I will miss the relationships that I built during the past decade, especially those within our department. Our coaching staff is a wonderful, talented group that will make the university proud long after I am gone.”

Berich has worked at the Division II and III levels for 21 years.

He said he was humbled and honored to join Randolph as its athletic director.

He previously worked at Philadelphia University and Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science.

Pitt-Greensburg expects to open its search for a new athletic director within the next month. Interested candidates are encouraged to monitor pittsource.com for the job posting and application details.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me