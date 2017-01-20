Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Carlynton grad Richardson takes on expanded role with Duquesne women's basketball team

Chuck Curti | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Duquesne Athletics
Duquesne sophomore Conor Richardson (Carlynton) averaged 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while making 12 starts through the Dukes' first 20 games. She also had a team-high 24 steals.

Updated 8 hours ago

As a freshman last season, Conor Richardson played a bit part — appearing in 29 of 34 games, averaging 9 minutes and 2.0 points — in the Duquesne women's basketball team's first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

This season, with the Dukes experiencing heavy graduation losses that included Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Year April Robinson, the Carlynton alumna knew she would be asked to play a leading role rather than make cameo appearances. Richardson, an athletic 5-foot-10 guard, would be counted on to score, rebound and be a shut-down defender.

With the season just past the midway point, Richardson's performance — not unlike the Dukes as a whole — has been mixed. But during a Jan. 15 game against UMass, Richardson had arguably the best performance of her young career, scoring 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, collecting eight rebounds and four steals.

The Dukes lost the game, but it might have been a coming-out party of sorts for Richardson.

“In the UMass game, she finally showed she has a lot of offensive capabilities,” coach Dan Burt said. “What we're looking for more from her is to be consistent from the perimeter. We're hoping the UMass game can propel her forward in that role.”

Said Richardson: “My personal performance means nothing because we came out with a loss, but I do believe it can be a springboard for me.”

Richardson studied how Robinson and DevaNyar Workman, last season's A-10 Sixth Woman of the Year, played and led the team. She carried those lessons into the offseason as she worked toward preparing for an expanded role.

She spent many summer hours at Duquesne lifting and shooting. Her teammates thought enough of her effort to vote her a captain along with sophomore Chassidy Omogrosso and senior Amadea Szamosi.

Also over the summer, she played in the Pittsburgh women's pro-am league with several other area college players. She was, Burt said, among the league's leading scorers.

Her role with the Dukes, however, is different.

“My role isn't to put up 25 points a night,” said Richardson, who has made 12 starts and averages 21 minutes per game. “My job is to bring the energy on defense and lock down the (opponent's) best offensive player. I do a lot of things I would consider dirty work that doesn't show up in the book.”

Said Burt: “We need guards who can offensive rebound. When we start Chassidy, she's only about 5-3, so our other two guards have to help make up on the rebounding end. Conor has done that, and she's a very good on-ball defender.”

The Dukes are young, particularly in the backcourt, and the youth has led to inconsistency. The Dukes were 10-10 (3-4 A-10) through Jan. 18.

Part of that can be attributed to a difficult nonconference schedule that Burt said featured all but one team that won at least 18 games last season.

But with the younger players starting to get comfortable playing what Burt called “meaningful minutes,” he is expecting the Dukes to finish strong. They showed signs by routing St. Louis, 94-65, on Jan. 18.

Richardson, who contributed eight points to the win over St. Louis, won't rule out another deep run into March.

“Anything can happen,” she said. “If we just keep playing hard ... we just have to play with pride and effort. If we bring that every single game, we can go a long way.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.