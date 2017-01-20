Carlynton grad Richardson takes on expanded role with Duquesne women's basketball team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a freshman last season, Conor Richardson played a bit part — appearing in 29 of 34 games, averaging 9 minutes and 2.0 points — in the Duquesne women's basketball team's first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

This season, with the Dukes experiencing heavy graduation losses that included Atlantic 10 co-Player of the Year April Robinson, the Carlynton alumna knew she would be asked to play a leading role rather than make cameo appearances. Richardson, an athletic 5-foot-10 guard, would be counted on to score, rebound and be a shut-down defender.

With the season just past the midway point, Richardson's performance — not unlike the Dukes as a whole — has been mixed. But during a Jan. 15 game against UMass, Richardson had arguably the best performance of her young career, scoring 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, collecting eight rebounds and four steals.

The Dukes lost the game, but it might have been a coming-out party of sorts for Richardson.

“In the UMass game, she finally showed she has a lot of offensive capabilities,” coach Dan Burt said. “What we're looking for more from her is to be consistent from the perimeter. We're hoping the UMass game can propel her forward in that role.”

Said Richardson: “My personal performance means nothing because we came out with a loss, but I do believe it can be a springboard for me.”

Richardson studied how Robinson and DevaNyar Workman, last season's A-10 Sixth Woman of the Year, played and led the team. She carried those lessons into the offseason as she worked toward preparing for an expanded role.

She spent many summer hours at Duquesne lifting and shooting. Her teammates thought enough of her effort to vote her a captain along with sophomore Chassidy Omogrosso and senior Amadea Szamosi.

Also over the summer, she played in the Pittsburgh women's pro-am league with several other area college players. She was, Burt said, among the league's leading scorers.

Her role with the Dukes, however, is different.

“My role isn't to put up 25 points a night,” said Richardson, who has made 12 starts and averages 21 minutes per game. “My job is to bring the energy on defense and lock down the (opponent's) best offensive player. I do a lot of things I would consider dirty work that doesn't show up in the book.”

Said Burt: “We need guards who can offensive rebound. When we start Chassidy, she's only about 5-3, so our other two guards have to help make up on the rebounding end. Conor has done that, and she's a very good on-ball defender.”

The Dukes are young, particularly in the backcourt, and the youth has led to inconsistency. The Dukes were 10-10 (3-4 A-10) through Jan. 18.

Part of that can be attributed to a difficult nonconference schedule that Burt said featured all but one team that won at least 18 games last season.

But with the younger players starting to get comfortable playing what Burt called “meaningful minutes,” he is expecting the Dukes to finish strong. They showed signs by routing St. Louis, 94-65, on Jan. 18.

Richardson, who contributed eight points to the win over St. Louis, won't rule out another deep run into March.

“Anything can happen,” she said. “If we just keep playing hard ... we just have to play with pride and effort. If we bring that every single game, we can go a long way.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer.