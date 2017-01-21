Slumping Duquesne routed by Rhode Island

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dismantling Duquesne can be accomplished most easily by moving the ball to the darkest part of the hardwood. It doesn't matter if the ball gets to the paint on a pass, with a drive or by crashing the rim, foes score with regularity underneath against the Dukes.

Duquesne coach Jim Ferry was curt in describing how his team could fix the problem.

“Play harder,” he said.

Rhode Island continued torturing Duquesne during a 90-69 Atlantic 10 win Saturday at Palumbo Center. The Rams scored 50 points in the paint, the most Duquesne has conceded this season. VCU had the previous high, totaling 46 against the Dukes on Jan. 4.

Opponents have averaged 29.6 points in the paint against Duquesne this season, including scoring 30 or more nine times.

Discovering a way to stop the madness will be necessary for the Dukes (9-11, 2-5 Atlantic 10), who have lost five of their past six.

“We got beat on anything that can do with toughness today,” Ferry said. “We got destroyed. We got beat to every 50-50 ball and got crushed on the glass.”

Duquesne didn't make any players available for comment.

Rhode Island (12-6, 4-2) also pounded Duquesne on the glass, collecting 19 offensive rebounds.

The Rams were eager to get inside, especially when the Dukes had 6-foot-11 center Darius Lewis on the bench.

“I think it's been a general focus for our team,” Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said. “I think we've gotten a little 3-point happy in some of our losses. When Lewis wasn't in the game, there wasn't much rim protection out there. We have some athletic finishing forwards and some guards that can get down low.”

The Dukes led, albeit briefly, when Isiaha Mike made a 3-pointer with 14:30 left in the first half to put them ahead 11-10.

E.C. Matthews made a layup 28 seconds later for Rhode Island, which started a 6-0 spurt that put the Rams ahead for good. Hassin Martin led the Rams with 20 points, and Matthews scored 19. Kuran Iverson finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Rhode Island.

Duquesne pulled within 21-18 on a jumper by Tarin Smith with 9:11 left in the first half. Rhode Island answered with another 5-0 burst.

Cutting into the lead was difficult for Duquesne because the Rams wouldn't give the ball away. Rhode Island had no turnovers in the first half. The Rams, who finished with four turnovers, didn't commit their first until Cyril Langevine's miscue with 14:56 remaining.

The Dukes struggled to attack Rhode Island's defense. Mike Lewis II and Smith led Duquesne with 11 points apiece.

Rhode Island led by 10 at halftime and didn't let up. Duquesne never competed with the Rams.

“At the start of the second half, I thought our guys had that glazed look on their face,” Ferry said. “I was playing guys who were going to compete. If you weren't going to go for an offensive rebound or competitive play, you came out of the game.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.