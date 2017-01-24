Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne falls at Davidson with Steph Curry in attendance

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Jack Gibbs scored 32 points and Davidson held Duquesne to six made field goals in the first half en route to a 74-60 win on Tuesday night in front of a sellout crowd — including alum and two-time reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry.

Curry, Davidson's all-time leading scorer, was on hand as the student section in John M. Belk Arena was renamed “Section30” in his honor during a halftime ceremony.

Gibbs, the leading scorer in the Atlantic 10, hit 13 of 22 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for Davidson (10-8, 3-4 A10). Jon Axel Gudmundsson, a freshman from Iceland, added 12 points — his first return to double-digit scoring since Dec. 31 — with three 3-pointers, nine rebounds and four assists.

Emile Blackman scored 16 and Isiaha Mike 15 for the Dukes (9-12, 2-6), who cut a 39-16 halftime deficit to six points five times but couldn't get closer.

