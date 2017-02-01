Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne falls to St. Bonaventure for 6th straight loss

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH — Matt Mobley scored 22 points and St. Bonaventure defeated Duquesne, 71-64, on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Adams added 16 points as the fourth-highest scoring tandem in the nation nearly reached its two-man average of 40.9 points per game. Idris Taqqee added 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Bonnies (14-7, 6-3 Atlantic 10), who claimed their fourth victory in five games.

Mike Lewis II made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Dukes (10-13, 2-8), who have lost six straight. Emile Blackman added 15 points.

The Bonnies made just 1 of 13 3-point attempts and were outscored 21-3 from the arc but they bested the Dukes, 38-16, in the paint.

Duquesne led 34-33 at halftime but Mobley scored eight points in a 10-0 start to the second half. The Dukes closed to within two with four minutes left but the Bonnies then outscored Duquesne, 10-1, to lead by double figures with 42 seconds to go.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.