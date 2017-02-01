WPIAL recruits flock to RMU, Duquesne

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Duquesne and Robert Morris didn't need to look far for many of their football recruits.

Dukes coach Jerry Schmitt announced a 15-player recruiting class Wednesday and seven had WPIAL roots. Likewise, Colonials coach John Banaszak added 24 players on national signing day with 12 from the WPIAL.

But both coaching staffs also ventured well outside of Western Pennsylvania.

Among the long-distance additions, Duquesne signed receiver Davie Henderson from Winter Haven, Fla., and a two-way lineman Maxi Hradecny from Vienna, Austria. Hradecny was a member of the U19 Austrian national team.

“As our program grows, our recruiting footprint grows, and this class is a reflection of that,” Schmitt said in a statement. “As more student-athletes and high school coaches recognize our program, combined with the academic reputation of Duquesne University, we are gaining interest beyond our traditional areas.”

Robert Morris traveled far south to add Dylan Young, an offensive lineman from Coral Springs, Fla., and Dalton Elliott, a tight end from Newnan, Ga.

Duquesne added mid-year transfer Jimmy Walker, who was a walk-on quarterback at San Diego State. Robert Morris added quarterback Tommy Stuart, a graduate transfer from Boise State.

But both Division I FCS programs also recruited heavily at home.

Duquesne signed Steel Valley running back DeWayne Murray and Keystone Oaks quarterback Alex Smith. Murray, whose team won the state title last season, ranks sixth on the WPIAL career rushing list with 6,503 yards. Smith, a dual-threat passer, finished his senior season with 3,121 yards passing and 1,117 rushing.

Also joining the Dukes were Montour lineman Roman Macek and Pine-Richland lineman Mark Weideman. Aliquippa defensive back Jassir Jordan signed after a stint at Milford Academy, and Duquesne also added Maryland transfer Brett Zanotto, a sophomore linebacker from Franklin Regional. Bethel Park tight end Jake Dixon, another mid-year addition, signed first with Lewis University for volleyball.

Robert Morris added three recruits whose teams played in WPIAL championships in November: Neshannock linebacker Frank Antuono, West Allegheny lineman Matt Holmes and Thomas Jefferson defensive back Jon Muehlbauer.

The other RMU recruits from the WPIAL were Kiski Area kicker Nick Bisceglia, Plum wideout Kevin Brown, Norwin receiver Anthony DelleFemine, South Fayette offensive lineman Alex Minford, Baldwin defensive lineman Artie Priore, Hempfield offensive lineman Bussy Remaley, Highlands linebacker Brayden Thimons, Brentwood defensive back Jacob Thomas and North Hills fullback Ben Walter.

Completing Duquesne's class were OL Mack Grey of Philadelphia; OL/DL Jack Dawson of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; DB Spencer DeMedal of New Wilmington; and LB Jalen Booker of Chesapeake, Va.

Robert Morris' class also included DB Myles Canton of Hyattsville, Md.; OL Trevor Hicks of Washington Courthouse, Ohio; RB Alijah Jackson of Paramus, N.J.; DL Eddie Kachmarek of Hambleton W.Va.; DB Alek Kwasniewski of Kinds Mill, Ohio; DE Greg Rose of Hyattsville, Md.; OL Adam Sedzmak of Struthers, Ohio; and OL John Sheldon of Ridley Park. DL Izon Pulley of Germantown, Md., was a mid-year transfer.