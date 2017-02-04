Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

Duquesne thumped at Dayton for 7th consecutive loss

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

DAYTON, Ohio — Kendall Pollard led with 16 points and 10 Dayton players scored as the Flyers shot nearly 60 percent from the field and defeated Duquesne, 90-53, in front of 13,455 fans at a sold-out Tom Blackburn Court.

Pollard was 6 for 6 from the floor, added 4 of 5 free throws, five rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. Darrell Davis added 13 points, Kyle Davis 12 and nine Dayton players scored at least seven points in the runaway victory. The Flyers (17-5, 8-2 Atlantic 10) have won five of their last six and held Duquesne to 36 percent shooting (20 of 55) and scored 27 points off 16 turnovers.

Dayton finished with 30 assists, third most in program history, on 37 field goals with Scoochie Smith dishing eight and Charles Cooke six.

Isiaha Mike led the Dukes (9-15, 2-9) with 12 points. After a 4-4 tie about two minutes in, Dayton took off on a 14-2 run and never looked back, leading by as many as 46.

Duquesne has lost seven straight.

