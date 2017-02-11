Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Duquesne

Saint Louis sends Duquesne to eighth consecutive loss

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS — Davell Roby scored a career-high 20 points, Mike Crawford added 21, and Saint Louis sent the Dukes to their eighth straight loss with an 87-81 win over Duquesne on Saturday night.

Roby and Crawford each went 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for Saint Louis (9-16, 4-8 Atlantic 10), which finished 12 of 18 from deep (66.7 percent) and 27 of 44 overall.

The Billikens led the entire game until a 3-pointer from Mike Lewis II tied it at 76-76 with 2:14 left. Crawford answered with a 3 and Aaron Hines, who made 8 of 11 free throws, hit two from the stripe to put Saint Louis in front 81-76.

Rene Castro made a pair of free throws and Lewis hit a 3 with 15 seconds left to get the Dukes within 82-81. Hines made two free throws to put Saint Louis up three, and Duquesne missed both its free throws after the Billikens put the Dukes on the line rather than allow them to attempt a tying 3.

Lewis made 5 of 6 from 3 and 9 of 12 overall to finish with a career-high 24 points for Duquesne (9-16, 2-10). Emile Blackman added 16 points.

