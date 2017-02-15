Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Duquesne

Duquesne basketball snaps 8-game losing streak, drops UMass

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Freshman Mike Lewis II scored a career-high 31 points, and Duquesne snapped an eight-game skid, cruising past UMass, 96-66, on Wednesday night.

Lewis was 8 of 14 from the floor including six 3-pointers for the Dukes (10-16, 3-10 Atlantic 10). Isiaha Mike added 23 points and eight rebounds, Rene Castro had 11 points and six assists and Emile Blackman had 10 points.

After building a 17-point lead in the first half, Duquesne never looked back, and Lewis sank back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to stretch it to 59-39 with 17 minutes, 46 seconds to play. Mike sank a 3 midway to make it 84-44, and the Dukes cruised to the win.

A Blackman layup early in the first half put the Dukes on top for good, and they took a 51-34 advantage into the break.

Luwane Pipkins scored 16 points for the Minutemen (13-13, 3-10), who have lost six of their last seven.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.